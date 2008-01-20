Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Breaking Bad poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 9.5
Rate
25 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad (2008 - 2013)

Breaking Bad 18+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 44 hours 26 minutes

TV series description

"Breaking Bad" is a crime drama that revolutionized American television. Walter White is a respectable family man from Albuquerque, working as a high school teacher. Doctors give him a devastating diagnosis - cancer. In order to provide for his pregnant wife and teenage son, the chemist starts manufacturing drugs on an industrial scale. Walter is aided in his criminal enterprise by his former student, Jesse Pinkman. However, the two amateurs face obstacles in the form of DEA agents and rivals from Latin American cartels.
Во все тяжкие - trailer пятого сезона
Breaking Bad  trailer пятого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Vince Gilligan
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Laura Fraser
Laura Fraser Lydia Rodarte-Quayle
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Walter White
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul Jesse Pinkman
Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn Skyler White
Dean Norris
Dean Norris Hank Schrader
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List

Series rating

8.5
Rate 14 votes
9.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Breaking Bad - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 7 episodes
 
Breaking Bad - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 13 episodes
 
Breaking Bad - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 13 episodes
 
Breaking Bad - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 13 episodes
 
Breaking Bad - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Perfect blue 18 February 2025, 10:47
Лучший сериал из всех, что смотрела! А посмотрено у меня не мало)
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Breaking Bad
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more