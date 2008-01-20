"Breaking Bad" is a crime drama that revolutionized American television. Walter White is a respectable family man from Albuquerque, working as a high school teacher. Doctors give him a devastating diagnosis - cancer. In order to provide for his pregnant wife and teenage son, the chemist starts manufacturing drugs on an industrial scale. Walter is aided in his criminal enterprise by his former student, Jesse Pinkman. However, the two amateurs face obstacles in the form of DEA agents and rivals from Latin American cartels.

