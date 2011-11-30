"The Exes" is a multi-series comedy show that tells the adventures of four friends who are neighbors. At the center of the plot is Holly Franklin, a pragmatic and ambitious lawyer specializing in divorces. Holly has "helped" hundreds of American couples to break up. One fine day, she meets Stuart, who has recently been divorced and is looking for a new place to live. Holly introduces him to her tenants, Haskell and Phil, who are also divorced. As a result, an unexpected but interesting group gathers in the apartment. The characters constantly find themselves in various comical situations and solve typical everyday problems.

