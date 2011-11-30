Menu
7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.7
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Exes

The Exes (2011 - 2015)

The Exes 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TV Land
Runtime 32 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Exes" is a multi-series comedy show that tells the adventures of four friends who are neighbors. At the center of the plot is Holly Franklin, a pragmatic and ambitious lawyer specializing in divorces. Holly has "helped" hundreds of American couples to break up. One fine day, she meets Stuart, who has recently been divorced and is looking for a new place to live. Holly introduces him to her tenants, Haskell and Phil, who are also divorced. As a result, an unexpected but interesting group gathers in the apartment. The characters constantly find themselves in various comical situations and solve typical everyday problems.
Creator
Mark Reisman
Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston Holly Franklin
Donald Faison
Donald Faison Phil Chase
David Alan Basche
David Alan Basche Stuart Gardner
Wayne Knight
Wayne Knight Haskell Lutz
Kelly Stables
Kelly Stables Eden
7.4
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
The Exes - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 10 episodes
 
The Exes - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 12 episodes
 
The Exes - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 20 episodes
 
The Exes - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 22 episodes
 
Stills
