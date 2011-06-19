"Falling Skies" is a gripping sci-fi TV series produced by the TNT channel, with Steven Spielberg as one of the executive producers. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, where armed and highly aggressive aliens descend upon Earth. They possess astonishing weaponry that surpasses human technology by several years. As a result, a large part of the planet is destroyed, and the remaining survivors engage in a guerrilla war against the invaders. The main protagonist is a former history professor who embarks on a mission to find his son, who has been captured by the aliens.

