Falling Skies poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Falling Skies

Falling Skies (2011 - 2015)

Falling Skies 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT
Runtime 52 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Falling Skies" is a gripping sci-fi TV series produced by the TNT channel, with Steven Spielberg as one of the executive producers. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, where armed and highly aggressive aliens descend upon Earth. They possess astonishing weaponry that surpasses human technology by several years. As a result, a large part of the planet is destroyed, and the remaining survivors engage in a guerrilla war against the invaders. The main protagonist is a former history professor who embarks on a mission to find his son, who has been captured by the aliens.
Рухнувшие небеса - trailer третьего сезона
Falling Skies  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Robert Rodat
Doug Jones
Doug Jones Cochise
Will Patton
Will Patton Captain Dan Weaver
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle Tom Mason
Mpho Koaho Anthony
Sarah Carter Margaret "Maggie"
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Falling Skies - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 10 episodes
 
Falling Skies - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 10 episodes
 
Falling Skies - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 10 episodes
 
Falling Skies - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 12 episodes
 
Falling Skies - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
