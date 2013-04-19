"Hemlock Grove" is a multi-series American show in the genre of mystical drama with elements of horror. The project was produced by the online platform Netflix. The action of "Hemlock Grove" takes place in a small town where the influential Godfrey clan resides. It is the Godfreys who control the most important infrastructure facilities. The peaceful life of the local residents is disrupted by the unexpected murder of a high school girl. Around the same time, a Romani family named Rumancheks arrives in town. As the plot unfolds, the heir of the Godfrey family, a conceited boy named Roman, teams up with Peter, the eldest son of the Rumancheks. Together, they try to investigate the death of the girl, which clearly has a supernatural nature.

