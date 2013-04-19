Menu
9 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hemlock Grove

Hemlock Grove (2013 - 2015)

Hemlock Grove 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 28 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Hemlock Grove" is a multi-series American show in the genre of mystical drama with elements of horror. The project was produced by the online platform Netflix. The action of "Hemlock Grove" takes place in a small town where the influential Godfrey clan resides. It is the Godfreys who control the most important infrastructure facilities. The peaceful life of the local residents is disrupted by the unexpected murder of a high school girl. Around the same time, a Romani family named Rumancheks arrives in town. As the plot unfolds, the heir of the Godfrey family, a conceited boy named Roman, teams up with Peter, the eldest son of the Rumancheks. Together, they try to investigate the death of the girl, which clearly has a supernatural nature.
Хемлок Гроув - trailer третьего сезона
Hemlock Grove  trailer третьего сезона
Creator
Lee Shipman
Lee Shipman
Brian McGreevy
Brian McGreevy
Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen Olivia Godfrey
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard Roman Godfrey
Landon Liboiron
Landon Liboiron Peter Rumancek
Joel de la Fuente
Joel de la Fuente Dr. Johann Pryce
Seasons
Hemlock Grove - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 13 episodes
 
Hemlock Grove - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 10 episodes
 
Hemlock Grove - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 10 episodes
 
Stills
