The focus of the story is a group of special agents who are all true professionals in their field. The main task of the protagonists is to investigate crimes that are related to the Marine Corps personnel. The team of detectives is led by Special Agent Gibbs. He works with former investigator Anthony DiNozzo, Ziva David, as well as forensic experts Abby Sciuto and Donald Mallard. Colleague Timothy McGee provides assistance with technical issues. Together, they work to solve the cases and bring justice to those involved.

Expand