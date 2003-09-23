Menu
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service poster
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003 - …)

NCIS 18+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Total seasons 23 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 492 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The focus of the story is a group of special agents who are all true professionals in their field. The main task of the protagonists is to investigate crimes that are related to the Marine Corps personnel. The team of detectives is led by Special Agent Gibbs. He works with former investigator Anthony DiNozzo, Ziva David, as well as forensic experts Abby Sciuto and Donald Mallard. Colleague Timothy McGee provides assistance with technical issues. Together, they work to solve the cases and bring justice to those involved.
Cast Characters
Creator
Don McGill
Donald P. Bellisario
Maria Bello
Maria Bello Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane
Jennifer Esposito
Jennifer Esposito Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly Director Jennifer "Jenny" Shepard
Rokki Kerroll Director Leon Vance
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
7.8 IMDb
"NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" season 23 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 23 Episode 1
14 October 2025
Prodigal Son (Part 2)
Season 23 Episode 2
21 October 2025
Bat Crazy
Season 23 Episode 3
28 October 2025
The Sound and the Fury
Season 23 Episode 4
4 November 2025
Unburied (2)
Season 23 Episode 5
11 November 2025
Seasons
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 1 (Navy NCIS) Season 1 (Navy NCIS)
2003, 23 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 2 Season 2
2004, 23 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 3 Season 3
2005, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 4 Season 4
2006, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 5 Season 5
2007, 19 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 6 Season 6
2008, 25 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 7 Season 7
2009, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 8 Season 8
2010, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 9 Season 9
2011, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 10 Season 10
2012, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 11 Season 11
2013, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 12 Season 12
2014, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 13 Season 13
2015, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 14 Season 14
2016, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 15 Season 15
2017, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 16 Season 16
2018, 24 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 17 Season 17
2019, 20 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 18 Season 18
2020, 16 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 19 Season 19
2021, 21 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 20 Season 20
2022, 22 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 21 Season 21
2024, 10 episodes
 
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service - Season 22 Season 22
2024, 20 episodes
 
Season 23
2025, 5 episodes
 
Stills
