"The Hour" is a series about the challenges of journalism in 1950s England. The focus is on the eponymous news program, which attempts to cover the most important global events and sensitive issues within their own country. The talented and diverse television team must confront government conspiracies, backstage intrigues, censorship, and pressure from a government that dreams of banning such broadcasts from airing live. For these people, the most important thing is to satisfy their burning desire to uncover the truth and share it with the viewers.

