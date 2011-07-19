Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hour

The Hour (2011 - 2012)

The Hour 18+
Production year 2011
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Hour" is a series about the challenges of journalism in 1950s England. The focus is on the eponymous news program, which attempts to cover the most important global events and sensitive issues within their own country. The talented and diverse television team must confront government conspiracies, backstage intrigues, censorship, and pressure from a government that dreams of banning such broadcasts from airing live. For these people, the most important thing is to satisfy their burning desire to uncover the truth and share it with the viewers.
Час - trailer второго сезона
The Hour  trailer второго сезона
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw Freddie Lyon
Dominic West
Dominic West Hector Madden
Romola Garai
Romola Garai Bel Rowley
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby Ruth Elms
Juliet Stevenson Lady Elms
Julian Rhind-Tutt
Julian Rhind-Tutt Angus McCain
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

7.9
8 IMDb
Seasons
The Hour - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 6 episodes
 
The Hour - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 6 episodes
 
Stills
