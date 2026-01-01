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Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin Mandy Patinkin
Kinoafisha Persons Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin

Date of Birth
30 November 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Height
182 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Homeland 8.3
Homeland (2011)
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight (2017)
Wonder 8.0
Wonder (2017)

Filmography

Death and Other Details 6.6
Death and Other Details
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, USA
Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
The Magician's Elephant 6.6
The Magician's Elephant The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Life Itself 7
Life Itself Life Itself
Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
Smurfs: The Lost Village 6.2
Smurfs: The Lost Village Smurfs: The Lost Village
Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Wonder 8
Wonder Wonder
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Ali and Nino 6.9
Ali and Nino Ali and Nino
Romantic, History 2016, Great Britain / Azerbaijan
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