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Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Date of Birth
30 November 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Height
182 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
8.2
The Good Fight
(2017)
8.0
Wonder
(2017)
Filmography
6.6
Death and Other Details
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, USA
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
6.6
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7
Life Itself
Life Itself
Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
6.2
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Comedy, Animation
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8
Wonder
Wonder
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Ali and Nino
Ali and Nino
Romantic, History
2016, Great Britain / Azerbaijan
Show more
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