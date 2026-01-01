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Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn Ellen Burstyn
Kinoafisha Persons Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn

Date of Birth
7 December 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Detroit, the United States of America
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause 8.8
Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause (2025)
House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
Interstellar 8.5
Interstellar (2014)

Filmography

Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause 8.8
Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause
Documentary 2025, USA
6.8
Breakdown: 1975 Breakdown: 1975
Documentary 2025, USA
Mother Couch 6.5
Mother Couch Mother Couch
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Exorcist 5.5
The Exorcist The Exorcist: Believer
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Law & Order: Organized Crime 7.6
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Queen Bees 6.3
Queen Bees Queen Bees
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Pieces of a Woman 6.9
Pieces of a Woman Pieces of a Woman
Drama 2020, Canada / Hungary / USA
Lucy in the Sky 4.8
Lucy in the Sky Lucy In The Sky
Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Ellen Burstyn’s private life
Still from the film 'Martyrs', 'Requiem for a Dream'
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