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Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Date of Birth
7 December 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Detroit, the United States of America
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause
(2025)
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
8.5
Interstellar
(2014)
Tickets
Filmography
8.8
Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause
Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause
Documentary
2025, USA
6.8
Breakdown: 1975
Breakdown: 1975
Documentary
2025, USA
6.5
Mother Couch
Mother Couch
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Exorcist
The Exorcist: Believer
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.3
Queen Bees
Queen Bees
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
6.9
Pieces of a Woman
Pieces of a Woman
Drama
2020, Canada / Hungary / USA
4.8
Lucy in the Sky
Lucy In The Sky
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Ellen Burstyn’s private life
Genius 4 Films Loved by Millions, but Revisited by Few: Here's Why
A Road Movie About Friendship and a Pigeon? Kornél Mundruczó’s 'Place to Be' Assembles an Unexpected Cast
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