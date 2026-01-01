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Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston Carrie Preston
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

Date of Birth
21 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight (2017)

Filmography

Elsbeth 7.7
Elsbeth
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
The Holdovers 7.7
The Holdovers The Holdovers
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Space Oddity 5.5
Space Oddity Space Oddity
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Your Honor 7.4
Your Honor
Thriller 2020, USA
One of these Days 5.8
One of these Days One of These Days
Drama 2020, USA / Germany
Claws 7.4
Claws
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Brockmire 7.8
Brockmire
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
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