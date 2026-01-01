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Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Date of Birth
21 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
The Good Fight
(2017)
Filmography
7.7
Elsbeth
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
7.7
The Holdovers
The Holdovers
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Space Oddity
Space Oddity
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Your Honor
Thriller
2020, USA
5.8
One of these Days
One of These Days
Drama
2020, USA / Germany
7.4
Claws
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
7.8
Brockmire
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2017, USA
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
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