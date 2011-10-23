Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 7.7
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time (2011 - 2018)

Once Upon a Time 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 156 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Once upon a time, in a magical land where good always triumphed over evil, the Earth was filled with wizards, monsters, and various magical creatures. They reached us in the form of stories that many were told in childhood. It turns out that there was more truth in them than fiction. In Storybrooke, a small town in New England, ordinary people live without knowing who they really are. The curse of the queen lured them here, completely erasing their memories and depriving them of hope for a happy life.
Creator
Edward Kitsis
Adam Horowitz
Emilie de Ravin
Emilie de Ravin Belle
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin Snow White / Mary Margaret Blanchard
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan The Huntsman / Sheriff Graham Humbert
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison Emma Swan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.7
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Once Upon a Time - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 22 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 22 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 22 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 23 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 23 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 22 episodes
 
Once Upon a Time - Season 7 Season 7
2017, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack Once Upon a Time
Stills
