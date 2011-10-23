Once upon a time, in a magical land where good always triumphed over evil, the Earth was filled with wizards, monsters, and various magical creatures. They reached us in the form of stories that many were told in childhood. It turns out that there was more truth in them than fiction. In Storybrooke, a small town in New England, ordinary people live without knowing who they really are. The curse of the queen lured them here, completely erasing their memories and depriving them of hope for a happy life.

Expand