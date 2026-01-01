Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill Ed O'Neill
Kinoafisha Persons Ed O'Neill

Ed O'Neill

Ed O'Neill

Date of Birth
12 April 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Modern Family 8.3
Modern Family (2009)
Madama Butterfly 8.0
Madama Butterfly (2010)
Wreck-It Ralph 8.0
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Filmography

Bad Day Bad Day
Action, Comedy 2026, USA
Clipped 6.3
Clipped
Drama, Sport, 2024, USA
The Last Shift 5.7
The Last Shift The Last Shift
Comedy, Drama 2020, USA
Weird City 5.8
Weird City
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 7.5
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Finding Dory 7.4
Finding Dory Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Wreck-It Ralph 8
Wreck-It Ralph Wreck-It Ralph
Animation 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Madama Butterfly 8
Madama Butterfly Madama Butterfly
Drama, Music 2010, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more