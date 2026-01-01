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Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Date of Birth
12 April 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Modern Family
(2009)
8.0
Madama Butterfly
(2010)
8.0
Wreck-It Ralph
(2012)
Filmography
Bad Day
Bad Day
Action, Comedy
2026, USA
6.3
Clipped
Drama, Sport,
2024, USA
5.7
The Last Shift
The Last Shift
Comedy, Drama
2020, USA
5.8
Weird City
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7.5
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
Watch trailer
8
Wreck-It Ralph
Wreck-It Ralph
Animation
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8
Madama Butterfly
Madama Butterfly
Drama, Music
2010, USA
Show more
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