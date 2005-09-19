"How I Met Your Mother" is a popular American sitcom that follows a group of best friends living in New York City. The story is centered around Ted Mosby, who in the year 2030, narrates stories from his youth to his children. Ted's closest friend is Marshall Eriksen, a young lawyer who dreams of saving the planet from global warming, and his future wife Lily. Later, they are joined by the ultimate womanizer Barney Stinson and news anchor Robin Scherbatsky, whom Ted falls in love with at first sight. The series is partly based on a true story, and its unique humor and heartwarming stories are its trademark.

Expand