Ratings
9.1 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
35 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother (2005 - 2014)

How I Met Your Mother 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 76 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

"How I Met Your Mother" is a popular American sitcom that follows a group of best friends living in New York City. The story is centered around Ted Mosby, who in the year 2030, narrates stories from his youth to his children. Ted's closest friend is Marshall Eriksen, a young lawyer who dreams of saving the planet from global warming, and his future wife Lily. Later, they are joined by the ultimate womanizer Barney Stinson and news anchor Robin Scherbatsky, whom Ted falls in love with at first sight. The series is partly based on a true story, and its unique humor and heartwarming stories are its trademark.
Cast Characters
Creator
Carter Bays
Craig Thomas
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Marshall Eriksen
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Barney Stinson
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan Lily Aldrin
Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders Robin Scherbatsky
Cast and Crew

Series rating

9.1
Rate 16 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
How I Met Your Mother - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 22 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 20 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 24 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 24 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 6 Season 6
2010, 24 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 7 Season 7
2011, 24 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 8 Season 8
2012, 24 episodes
 
How I Met Your Mother - Season 9 Season 9
2013, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
plamya.adskoe 22 October 2021, 19:18
Вполне подходящий сериал для вечера: легкий, интересный. Но сильно много от него ожидать все же не стоит.
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack How I Met Your Mother
Stills
