Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
DreamWorks Dragons poster
DreamWorks Dragons poster
Ratings
5.5 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows DreamWorks Dragons

DreamWorks Dragons (2012 - 2014)

Dragons: Riders of Berk 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Cartoon Network
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dragons: Riders of Berk" is a multi-episode animated project based on the storyline of the film "How to Train Your Dragon". The series follows the adventures of Hiccup and his loyal dragon, Toothless. The other kids on the island of Berk also have their own personal dragons. The friends have developed a trusting relationship with them, studying the abilities and strengths of each creature. They train them at the Dragon Academy. Together with their dragons, the friends will defend the island against enemy invasions.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Andrée Vermeulen Ruffnut Thorston, Ruffnut Thorston
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Astrid Hofferson
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Fishlegs Ingerman
Jay Baruchel
Jay Baruchel Hiccup Haddock
T.J. Miller
T.J. Miller Tuffnut Thorston
Nolan North
Nolan North Stoick Haddock
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
DreamWorks Dragons - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 20 episodes
 
DreamWorks Dragons - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more