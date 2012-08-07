"Dragons: Riders of Berk" is a multi-episode animated project based on the storyline of the film "How to Train Your Dragon". The series follows the adventures of Hiccup and his loyal dragon, Toothless. The other kids on the island of Berk also have their own personal dragons. The friends have developed a trusting relationship with them, studying the abilities and strengths of each creature. They train them at the Dragon Academy. Together with their dragons, the friends will defend the island against enemy invasions.

