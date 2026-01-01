Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin Morena Baccarin
Kinoafisha Persons Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin

Date of Birth
2 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Firefly 8.9
Firefly (2002)
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Homeland 8.3
Homeland (2011)

Filmography

Masters of the Universe 6.7
Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Greenland: Migration 6.2
Greenland: Migration Greenland: Migration
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Wrecking Crew 6.7
The Wrecking Crew The Wrecking Crew
Comedy, Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sheriff Country 6.5
Sheriff Country
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
Deadpool & Wolverine 8
Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Elevation 6
Elevation Elevation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Millers in Marriage 5.8
Millers in Marriage Millers in Marriage
Drama 2024, USA
Gun Monkeys 7.4
Gun Monkeys Fast Charlie
Action 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more