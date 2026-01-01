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Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin
Date of Birth
2 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.9
Firefly
(2002)
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.3
Homeland
(2011)
Filmography
6.7
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2026, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Wrecking Crew
The Wrecking Crew
Comedy, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Sheriff Country
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
8
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
Elevation
Elevation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Millers in Marriage
Millers in Marriage
Drama
2024, USA
7.4
Gun Monkeys
Fast Charlie
Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
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