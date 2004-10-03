Menu
8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives (2004 - 2012)

Desperate Housewives 18+
Production year 2004
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 129 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Desperate Housewives" is a popular American series that tells the story of several residents of a seemingly quiet and safe town. But as soon as one of the residents takes her own life and everyone learns about her terrible secret, the perfect facade begins to crumble rapidly and the lives of each of the neighbors take an unexpected turn. Thus, the peaceful Wisteria Lane turns into a place that holds many secrets and even corpses. And at the center of these events are ordinary housewives who can only dream of a peaceful and happy family life.
Creator
Marc Cherry
Marc Cherry
Kevin Rahm Lee McDermott
Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe John Rowland
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan Orson Hodge
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams Renee Perry
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough Dave Williams
8.3
13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Desperate Housewives - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 23 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 2 Season 2
2005, 24 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 3 Season 3
2006, 23 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 4 Season 4
2007, 17 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 5 Season 5
2008, 24 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 6 Season 6
2009, 23 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 7 Season 7
2010, 23 episodes
 
Desperate Housewives - Season 8 Season 8
2011, 23 episodes
 
Анфиса Тутованова 19 August 2024, 01:51
боже это лучший сериал который я смотрела.
когда грустно можно смотреть вечность, сразу забываешь о своих проблемах и переключаешься на сериал и… Read more…
Perfect blue 29 October 2024, 14:30
Обожаю его 😻
