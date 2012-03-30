Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Magic City poster
Magic City poster
Magic City poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Magic City

Magic City (2012 - 2013)

Magic City 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action takes place in the most luxurious establishment in Miami Beach - the "Miramar" hotel, where Frank Sinatra arrives to celebrate New Year's. The hotel's manager, Ike Evans, has his hands full as he deals with persistent members of the mafia, as well as family matters. The "Miramar" hotel has not only a bright side but also a dark side of life: during the day, it is a place for the entertainment of wealthy clients, but at night, it turns into a haven for gangsters and their antagonists, including FBI agents and other representatives of the criminal world.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Steven Strait
Steven Strait Stevie Evans
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Ike Evans
Jessica Marais Lily Diamond
Christian Cooke Danny Evans
Danny Huston
Danny Huston Ben "The Butcher" Diamond
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko Vera Evans
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Magic City - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 8 episodes
 
Magic City - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more