The action takes place in the most luxurious establishment in Miami Beach - the "Miramar" hotel, where Frank Sinatra arrives to celebrate New Year's. The hotel's manager, Ike Evans, has his hands full as he deals with persistent members of the mafia, as well as family matters. The "Miramar" hotel has not only a bright side but also a dark side of life: during the day, it is a place for the entertainment of wealthy clients, but at night, it turns into a haven for gangsters and their antagonists, including FBI agents and other representatives of the criminal world.

