7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pan Am

Pan Am (2011 - 2012)

Pan Am 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 14 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Pan Am" tells the story of four young flight attendants who fly around the world every day as part of the crew of a passenger airliner. Bridget is the team's head stewardess. Maggie is in charge of the company's finances. And Laura and Kate are sisters, one of whom combines her job with service in American intelligence. Dean is a rookie pilot who ends up on the same team as the girls after being promoted. Of course, the arrival of a new man further complicates the relationships within the female team.
Creator
Jack Orman
Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley Ted Vanderway
Karine Vanasse
Karine Vanasse Colette Valois
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Laura Cameron
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Maggie Ryan
Kelli Garner
Kelli Garner Kate Cameron
7.8
10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Pan Am - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 14 episodes
 
