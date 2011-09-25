The TV series "Pan Am" tells the story of four young flight attendants who fly around the world every day as part of the crew of a passenger airliner. Bridget is the team's head stewardess. Maggie is in charge of the company's finances. And Laura and Kate are sisters, one of whom combines her job with service in American intelligence. Dean is a rookie pilot who ends up on the same team as the girls after being promoted. Of course, the arrival of a new man further complicates the relationships within the female team.

