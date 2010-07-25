British screenwriters Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss send the famous characters from the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle into the 21st century. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are now equipped with gadgets from the digital world. Complex phone passwords that even hackers can't crack, blogging, constant text messages, and of course, the internet. Despite all these innovations, Scotland Yard still faces numerous difficult cases that can't be solved in a snap. But they have Sherlock Holmes for that, a sociopath, psychopath, sometimes a drug addict, but still a genius.

