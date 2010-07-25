Menu
IMDb Rating: 9
7 posters
Sherlock

Sherlock (2010 - 2017)

Sherlock 18+
Production year 2010
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

British screenwriters Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss send the famous characters from the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle into the 21st century. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are now equipped with gadgets from the digital world. Complex phone passwords that even hackers can't crack, blogging, constant text messages, and of course, the internet. Despite all these innovations, Scotland Yard still faces numerous difficult cases that can't be solved in a snap. But they have Sherlock Holmes for that, a sociopath, psychopath, sometimes a drug addict, but still a genius.
Creator
Mark Gatiss
Steven Moffat
Cast
Martin Freeman
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Scott
Rupert Graves
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works
Police and Detective Series Police and Detective Series

Series rating

9.0

9.0
9 IMDb
Seasons
Sherlock - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 3 episodes
 
Sherlock - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 3 episodes
 
Sherlock - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 3 episodes
 
Sherlock - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 3 episodes
 
Stills
