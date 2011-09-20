"New Girl" is an American comedy series that airs on the Fox channel. The plot revolves around the main character, Jessica, who becomes the neighbor of three friends - Schmidt, Winston, and Nick - and also brings her best friend, Cece, into the group. Together, they navigate changing romantic partners, falling in love with each other, becoming true friends, and finding their place in life. The series is made in the best traditions of popular sitcoms like "Friends" and has been nominated for and received prestigious television awards.

