Kinoafisha TV Shows New Girl

New Girl (2011 - 2018)

New Girl 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 73 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"New Girl" is an American comedy series that airs on the Fox channel. The plot revolves around the main character, Jessica, who becomes the neighbor of three friends - Schmidt, Winston, and Nick - and also brings her best friend, Cece, into the group. Together, they navigate changing romantic partners, falling in love with each other, becoming true friends, and finding their place in life. The series is made in the best traditions of popular sitcoms like "Friends" and has been nominated for and received prestigious television awards.
Creator
Elizabeth Meriwether
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield Schmidt
Lamorne Morris
Lamorne Morris Winston Bishop
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel Jessica "Jess" Day
Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson Nicholas "Nick" Miller
Hannah Simone Cecilia "Cece" Parekh
Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
New Girl - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 24 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 25 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 23 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 22 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 22 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 22 episodes
 
New Girl - Season 7 Season 7
2018, 8 episodes
 
Stills
