Russian
Ratings
9.1 IMDb Rating: 8.5
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Person of Interest

Person of Interest (2011 - 2016)

Person of Interest 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 73 hours 49 minutes

TV series description

The TV show "Person of Interest" is about artificial intelligence and its potential in fighting crime. A billionaire named Finch, who made his fortune with software for government agencies, created a so-called "Machine." This development allows for predicting crimes based on a large amount of data. The government only tracks acts of terrorism and major tragedies. To combat smaller evils, the wealthy man hires a former intelligence operative named John Reese. And as soon as this advanced cyber system detects something illegal, this duo is on the case.
Creator
Jonathan Nolan
Kevin Chapman
Kevin Chapman Lionel Fusco
Sarah Shahi
Sarah Shahi Sameen Shaw
Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson Harold Finch
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Jocelyn "Joss" Carter
Amy Acker
Amy Acker The Machine
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Series About AI and Robots Best Series About AI and Robots

Series rating

9.1
12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Person of Interest - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 23 episodes
 
Person of Interest - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 22 episodes
 
Person of Interest - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 23 episodes
 
Person of Interest - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 22 episodes
 
Person of Interest - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 30 March 2025, 10:29
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое ☺️ 
Сан-Саныч Профессор 29 March 2025, 20:32
Живое никогда не уступит машине, потому что оно - Живое! Все наши дети созданы для Жизни, потому что их родили и вырастили живые люди - родители!… Read more…
Listen to the
soundtrack Person of Interest
Stills
