The TV show "Person of Interest" is about artificial intelligence and its potential in fighting crime. A billionaire named Finch, who made his fortune with software for government agencies, created a so-called "Machine." This development allows for predicting crimes based on a large amount of data. The government only tracks acts of terrorism and major tragedies. To combat smaller evils, the wealthy man hires a former intelligence operative named John Reese. And as soon as this advanced cyber system detects something illegal, this duo is on the case.

