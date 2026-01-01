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Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham Mare Winningham
Kinoafisha Persons Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham

Date of Birth
16 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Six Feet Under 8.5
Six Feet Under (2001)
Dark Waters 8.0
Dark Waters (2019)
Hatfields & McCoys 8.0
Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Filmography

Rob Peace 6.6
Rob Peace Rob Peace
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
The Outsider 7.6
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror, 2020, USA
News of the World 6.9
News of the World News of the World
Drama, Western, Adventure 2020, USA / China
Watch trailer
Dark Waters 8
Dark Waters Dark Waters
Drama, Biography, History 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Seagull 5.9
The Seagull The Seagull
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
O.G. 6.2
O.G. O.G.
Drama 2018, USA
The Affair 7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Philomena 7.6
Philomena Philomena
Drama, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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