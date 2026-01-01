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Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Date of Birth
16 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Six Feet Under
(2001)
8.0
Dark Waters
(2019)
8.0
Hatfields & McCoys
(2012)
Filmography
6.6
Rob Peace
Rob Peace
Biography, Drama
2024, USA
7.6
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror,
2020, USA
6.9
News of the World
News of the World
Drama, Western, Adventure
2020, USA / China
Watch trailer
8
Dark Waters
Dark Waters
Drama, Biography, History
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Seagull
The Seagull
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
O.G.
O.G.
Drama
2018, USA
7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
7.6
Philomena
Philomena
Drama, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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