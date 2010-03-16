Menu
7.1 IMDb Rating: 8.6
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Justified

Justified (2010 - 2015)

Justified 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 78 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Justified" is an American crime series that tells the story of an old-fashioned police officer named Raylan Givens, who is guided by strict moral principles in his work. He maintains order in his hometown, refusing bribes and fearlessly standing up against even the most influential criminals. Due to his unwavering principles, Givens often becomes a target for the "big shots" of the criminal world. When a church is bombed in town due to racial hatred, the case is assigned to the main protagonist.
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens
Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins Boyd Crowder
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy Art Mullen
Damon Herriman
Damon Herriman Dewey Crowe
Jacob Pitts Tim Gutterson
Jere Burns Wynn Duffy
TV series in Collections
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

7.1
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
Justified - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 13 episodes
 
Justified - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 13 episodes
 
Justified - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 13 episodes
 
Justified - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 13 episodes
 
Justified - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 13 episodes
 
Justified - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 13 episodes
 
Stills
