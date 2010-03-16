"Justified" is an American crime series that tells the story of an old-fashioned police officer named Raylan Givens, who is guided by strict moral principles in his work. He maintains order in his hometown, refusing bribes and fearlessly standing up against even the most influential criminals. Due to his unwavering principles, Givens often becomes a target for the "big shots" of the criminal world. When a church is bombed in town due to racial hatred, the case is assigned to the main protagonist.

