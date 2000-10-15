"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of situational comedy. The main actor, who is also the creator of the series, Larry David, plays himself. The plot also incorporates details that closely resemble his real life. Like David himself, the main character is an actor who has been in the industry for a long time. The main cause of his problems is his difficult and very irritable personality. Throughout the course of events, Larry finds himself in various situations - some simply funny, and sometimes very hilarious.

