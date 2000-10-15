Menu
Ratings
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.8
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000 - 2024)

Curb Your Enthusiasm 18+
Production year 2000
Country USA
Total seasons 12 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 60 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is a multi-series show filmed in the genre of situational comedy. The main actor, who is also the creator of the series, Larry David, plays himself. The plot also incorporates details that closely resemble his real life. Like David himself, the main character is an actor who has been in the industry for a long time. The main cause of his problems is his difficult and very irritable personality. Throughout the course of events, Larry finds himself in various situations - some simply funny, and sometimes very hilarious.
Умерь свой энтузиазм - trailer двенадцатого сезона
Curb Your Enthusiasm  trailer двенадцатого сезона
Cast
Jeff Garlin
Cheryl Hines
Susie Essman
J.B. Smoove
Larry David
Ashly Holloway
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Seasons
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 1 Season 1
2000, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 2 Season 2
2001, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 3 Season 3
2002, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 4 Season 4
2004, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 5 Season 5
2005, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 6 Season 6
2007, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 7 Season 7
2009, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 8 Season 8
2011, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 9 Season 9
2017, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 10 Season 10
2020, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 11 Season 11
2021, 10 episodes
 
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Season 12 Season 12
2024, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
