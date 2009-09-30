Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.7
The Middle

The Middle (2009 - 2018)

The Middle 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 107 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Middle" is a comedy series about the Heck family, who have very little financial means and three challenging children. The mother of the family, Frankie, constantly dreams of an ideal life where she has a clean house, money for travel, and the children get along. Her husband, Mike, has long accepted the chaos in the house and the fact that they have to work multiple jobs to provide a better life for their children. Their oldest child, Axl, is a football player and a popular guy, while Sue is constantly experiencing failures, but it doesn't diminish her optimism. The youngest of the Hecks, Brick, can't seem to get any attention from their perpetually tired parents.
Creator
Eileen Heisler
DeAnn Heline
Chris Kattan
Chris Kattan Bob Weaver
Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn Mike Heck
Charlie McDermott
Charlie McDermott Axl Heck
Atticus Shaffer
Atticus Shaffer Brick Heck
8.8
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
The Middle - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 5 Season 5
2013, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 6 Season 6
2014, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 7 Season 7
2015, 24 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 8 Season 8
2016, 23 episodes
 
The Middle - Season 9 Season 9
2017, 24 episodes
 
