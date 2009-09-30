"The Middle" is a comedy series about the Heck family, who have very little financial means and three challenging children. The mother of the family, Frankie, constantly dreams of an ideal life where she has a clean house, money for travel, and the children get along. Her husband, Mike, has long accepted the chaos in the house and the fact that they have to work multiple jobs to provide a better life for their children. Their oldest child, Axl, is a football player and a popular guy, while Sue is constantly experiencing failures, but it doesn't diminish her optimism. The youngest of the Hecks, Brick, can't seem to get any attention from their perpetually tired parents.

