Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows American Dad!

American Dad! (2005 - …)

American Dad! 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 21 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 205 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"American Dad!" is a multi-series animated show created in the format of a satirical comedy. The story revolves around the Smith family: Stan, a secret service agent and staunch Republican who isn't known for his intelligence, his wife Francine, a typical housewife who isn't the smartest but also not dumb, their son Steve, who has certain difficulties when it comes to interacting with girls, and their daughter Hayley, who pretends to be a hippie but has no real connection to that subculture. The Smith household also includes a little beloved pet, a fish named Klaus. He has a real human brain implanted in him from a German athlete. Additionally, an alien named Roger, who was once saved from Area 51, also resides with the Smith family.
Creator
Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane
Matt Weitzman
Mike Barker
Jeff Fischer Jeff Fischer Smith
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart Avery Bullock
Eddie Kaye Thomas
Eddie Kaye Thomas Barry Robinson
Series rating

6.8
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
American Dad! - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 23 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 19 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 16 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 20 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 18 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 6 Season 6
2010, 19 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 7 Season 7
2011, 18 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 8 Season 8
2012, 19 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 9 Season 9
2013, 20 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 10 Season 10
2014, 15 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 11 Season 11
2014, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 12 Season 12
2016, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 13 Season 13
2016, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 14 Season 14
2017, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 15 Season 15
2019, 24 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 16 Season 16
2020, 24 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 17 Season 17
2021, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 18 Season 18
2022, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 19 Season 19
2023, 22 episodes
 
American Dad! - Season 20 Season 20
2024, 22 episodes
 
Season 21
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
7 July 2021, 13:06
16 сезонов - о чем-то это да говорит 🙆
