"American Dad!" is a multi-series animated show created in the format of a satirical comedy. The story revolves around the Smith family: Stan, a secret service agent and staunch Republican who isn't known for his intelligence, his wife Francine, a typical housewife who isn't the smartest but also not dumb, their son Steve, who has certain difficulties when it comes to interacting with girls, and their daughter Hayley, who pretends to be a hippie but has no real connection to that subculture. The Smith household also includes a little beloved pet, a fish named Klaus. He has a real human brain implanted in him from a German athlete. Additionally, an alien named Roger, who was once saved from Area 51, also resides with the Smith family.

