Johnny Worricker I had a feeling that if I asked a favour you were a sort of person who'd come through.

Nancy Pierpan You trust me. Why on earth would you trust me?

Johnny Worricker Because that's the job. Deciding who to trust. That's what the job is.

Johnny Worricker Also, you told your father that I work for the Home Office.

Nancy Pierpan I lied.

Johnny Worricker Yeah.