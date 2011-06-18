Menu
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Page Eight

Page Eight 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 7 October 2011
World premiere 18 June 2011
Release date
18 June 2011 Russia 16+
30 January 2013 Germany
28 August 2011 Great Britain
18 June 2011 Kazakhstan
6 November 2011 USA
18 June 2011 Ukraine
Production Heyday Films, Runaway Fridge TV, Carnival Film & Television
Also known as
Page Eight, Page 8, Страница 8, A Oitava Página, Die Verschwörung, Die Verschwörung - Verrat auf höchster Ebene, Entre líneas, Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight, MI5：消された機密ファイル, Nyolcadik oldal, Osma strana, Ósma strona, Page8, Página Oito, The Worricker Trilogy, Trang Số Tám, Worricker, Восьма сторінка
Director
David Hare
Cast
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Goofs

In one scene we see a lock being worked with a set of picks, seemingly to gain access to a property. Yet the pick and lever are only briefly jiggled inside the lock before the door opens. Many films repeat this error: the pick might merely move the pins within the lock, but the cylinder still needs to be turned, as a key would, for the lock to actually operate.

Quotes
Johnny Worricker I had a feeling that if I asked a favour you were a sort of person who'd come through.
Nancy Pierpan You trust me. Why on earth would you trust me?
Johnny Worricker Because that's the job. Deciding who to trust. That's what the job is.
Johnny Worricker Also, you told your father that I work for the Home Office.
Nancy Pierpan I lied.
Johnny Worricker Yeah.
Nancy Pierpan You trust me because I lied.
Page Eight - teaser
Page Eight Teaser
