Kinoafisha TV Shows Web Therapy

Web Therapy (2011 - 2015)

Web Therapy 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the series "Web Therapy," self-proclaimed psychotherapist Fiona Wallace sees patients not in a comfortable office with a couch, but through a webcam. She doesn't believe in 50-minute sessions and prefers to deal with patients' problems in just three minutes. Fiona considers herself a progressive specialist, but often shifts the focus onto herself, interrupts, or doesn't even listen to her clients. Famous personalities play patients with unconventional problems, including Courtney Cox, Meryl Streep, Steve Carell, and many others.
Creator
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Don Roos
Cast
Cast
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Web Therapy - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 10 episodes
 
Web Therapy - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 12 episodes
 
Web Therapy - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 10 episodes
 
Web Therapy - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 12 episodes
 
