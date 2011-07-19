In the series "Web Therapy," self-proclaimed psychotherapist Fiona Wallace sees patients not in a comfortable office with a couch, but through a webcam. She doesn't believe in 50-minute sessions and prefers to deal with patients' problems in just three minutes. Fiona considers herself a progressive specialist, but often shifts the focus onto herself, interrupts, or doesn't even listen to her clients. Famous personalities play patients with unconventional problems, including Courtney Cox, Meryl Streep, Steve Carell, and many others.

