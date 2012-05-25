A drama centered on the romance between Ernest Hemingway and WWII correspondent Martha Gellhorn, Hemingway's inspiration for For Whom the Bell Tolls and the only woman who ever asked for a divorce from the writer.
ProductionAttaboy Films, For Whom Productions, Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
Hemingway & Gellhorn, Hemingvej i Gelhorn, Hemingway & Martha, Hemingway and Gellhorn, Hemingway és Gellhorn, Hemingway et Gellhorn, Hemingway i Gellhorn, Hemingway ja Gellhorn, Hemingway si Gellhorn, Văn Hào Trên Chiến Trận, Έρωτας στα χρόνια του πολέμου, Хемингуей и Гелхорн, Хемингуэй и Геллхорн, Хемінгвей і Ґеллхорн, 戀上海明威, 私が愛したヘミングウェイ, Hemingway und Gellhorn
Film rating
6.2
Rate13 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Martha GellhornI do not see myself as a footnote to someone else's life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.