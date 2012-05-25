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Poster of Hemingway & Gellhorn
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Hemingway & Gellhorn
6.2

Hemingway & Gellhorn

, 2012
Hemingway & Gellhorn
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Hemingway & Gellhorn
6.2

Synopsis

A drama centered on the romance between Ernest Hemingway and WWII correspondent Martha Gellhorn, Hemingway's inspiration for For Whom the Bell Tolls and the only woman who ever asked for a divorce from the writer.

Cast

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Martha Gellhorn
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Ernest Hemingway
Rodrigo Santoro
Rodrigo Santoro
Paco Zarra
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
David Strathairn
David Strathairn
John Dos Passos
Molly Parker
Molly Parker
Pauline Hemingway
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Mary Welsh Hemingway
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Mikhail Koltsov
Santiago Cabrera
Santiago Cabrera
Robert Capa
Lars Ulrich
Joris Ivens
Peter Coyote
Peter Coyote
Maxwell Perkins
Director Philip Kaufman
Writer Jerry Stahl, Barbara Turner
Composer Javier Navarrete
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 14 September 2012
World premiere 25 May 2012
Release date
25 May 2012 Russia 16+
27 August 2012 Finland K-16
21 December 2012 Germany
25 May 2012 Kazakhstan
27 August 2012 Netherlands 16
27 August 2012 Romania 18+
27 August 2012 Spain
27 August 2012 Sweden 15
25 May 2012 Ukraine
Budget $19,500,000
Production Attaboy Films, For Whom Productions, Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
Hemingway & Gellhorn, Hemingvej i Gelhorn, Hemingway & Martha, Hemingway and Gellhorn, Hemingway és Gellhorn, Hemingway et Gellhorn, Hemingway i Gellhorn, Hemingway ja Gellhorn, Hemingway si Gellhorn, Văn Hào Trên Chiến Trận, Έρωτας στα χρόνια του πολέμου, Хемингуей и Гелхорн, Хемингуэй и Геллхорн, Хемінгвей і Ґеллхорн, 戀上海明威, 私が愛したヘミングウェイ, Hemingway und Gellhorn

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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