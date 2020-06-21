Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Perry Mason

Perry Mason (2020 - 2023)

Perry Mason 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Perry Mason" is an American dramatic detective series based on the works of Erle Stanley Gardner. The main character, private detective Perry Mason, is going through a tough period in his life. He is desperately short on money, his ex-wife Linda forbids him from seeing their son, and he is haunted by psychological traumas from World War I... Mason's life and career are rapidly declining, but a new case, presented to him by his mentor, lawyer E.B. Jonathan, forces him to snap out of it. A baby is kidnapped from a poor and religious couple. The criminals demand a ransom, but after receiving the money, they return the baby dead. Herman Baggerly, one of the sponsors of the evangelical church to which the baby's parents belong, hires Jonathan and his team to investigate, as well as covering the financial expenses. The search for the truth is complicated by the fact that the main suspects are soon found dead. It turns out that police detective Joe Ennis is involved in the mysterious case. But how exactly? What financial machinations were taking place within the church walls? And how are they connected to the baby's abduction? Perry Mason and his assistants must find the answers to these questions.
Perry Mason  trailer второго сезона №2
Ron Fitzgerald
Rolin Jones
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany Sister Alice McKeegan
Juliet Rylance
Juliet Rylance Della Street
Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys Perry Mason
John Lithgow
John Lithgow Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan
TV series in Collections
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

Seasons
Perry Mason - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Perry Mason - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
