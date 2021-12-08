Menu
1 poster
Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong
18+
Documentary
Concert
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 37 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
8 December 2021
Release date
8 December 2021
Argentina
ATP
8 December 2021
Estonia
L
8 December 2021
Great Britain
15
8 December 2021
USA
Budget
1,000,000 GBP
Production
Pulse Films
Also known as
Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong
Director
Nicolas Jack Davies
Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
