"The Rookie" is a multi-series crime drama that tells the story of a forty-year-old man named John Nolan, who seriously reevaluates his attitude towards life and the world around him after a difficult divorce and a terrifying incident that happened to him at a bank branch. In particular, the protagonist found himself on the brink of death after being attacked by a group of criminals. As a result, Nolan decides to close his construction business and move to the City of Angels to work at the local police department. Thus, John becomes the oldest "rookie" among the ranks of law enforcement in Los Angeles. His new job teaches him to approach stress differently, exposing him to constant mortal risk.

