8.7 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Rookie

The Rookie (2018 - …)

The Rookie 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 94 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Rookie" is a multi-series crime drama that tells the story of a forty-year-old man named John Nolan, who seriously reevaluates his attitude towards life and the world around him after a difficult divorce and a terrifying incident that happened to him at a bank branch. In particular, the protagonist found himself on the brink of death after being attacked by a group of criminals. As a result, Nolan decides to close his construction business and move to the City of Angels to work at the local police department. Thus, John becomes the oldest "rookie" among the ranks of law enforcement in Los Angeles. His new job teaches him to approach stress differently, exposing him to constant mortal risk.
The Rookie  promo четвертого сезона
Creator
Alexi Hawley
Alyssa Diaz Angela Lopez
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion John Nolan
Richard T. Jones
Richard T. Jones Sergeant Wade Grey
Mekia Cox
Mekia Cox Nyla Harper
Melissa O'Neil Lucy Chen
8.7
8 IMDb
Seasons
The Rookie - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 20 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 20 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 14 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 22 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 10 episodes
 
The Rookie - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 18 episodes
 
Season 8
TBA,
 
Stills
