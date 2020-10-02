Emily is offered a job at a marketing agency in Paris. She leaves behind stable relationships and her old life in Chicago and moves to the city of love. Due to her lack of knowledge of French and understanding of the culture, she faces difficulties in translation, arrogance, and overly flirtatious advances from the amorous French. However, she manages to connect with Mindy, a Chinese nanny, the beautiful Camille, and her charming neighbor Gabriel, whom she repeatedly encounters by mistakenly confusing floors.

