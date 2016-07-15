Menu
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Stranger Things

Stranger Things (2016 - …)

Stranger Things 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 42 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Stranger Things" is a fantastic series from Netflix that revolves around the "upside down" of our world and the monsters that inhabit it. From the very first season, the series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and viewers, leading to its continuation. At the center of the story are a group of friends: Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will, whose lives are turned upside down when something kidnaps Will. While the townspeople believe that the boy is dead, his friends, mother, and Sheriff Hopper continue to search for him... Thus, the characters will discover the existence of secret organizations, the "upside down," and the monsters ready to invade the ordinary world.
Очень странные дела - teaser пятого сезона
Stranger Things  teaser пятого сезона
Creator
Matt Duffer
Matt Duffer
Ross Duffer
Ross Duffer
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Jane "Eleven" Ives
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard Mike Wheeler
Charlie Heaton
Charlie Heaton Jonathan Byers
David Harbour
David Harbour Chief Jim Hopper
Series rating

7.3
8.6 IMDb
"Stranger Things" season 5 new episodes release date

Chapter One: The Crawl
Season 5 Episode 1
26 November 2025
Chapter Two: The Vanishing of _____
Season 5 Episode 2
26 November 2025
Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap
Season 5 Episode 3
26 November 2025
Chapter Four: Sorcerer
Season 5 Episode 4
26 November 2025
Chapter Five: Shock Jock
Season 5 Episode 5
25 December 2025
Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz
Season 5 Episode 6
25 December 2025
Chapter Seven: The Bridge
Season 5 Episode 7
25 December 2025
Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up
Season 5 Episode 8
31 December 2025
Seasons
Stranger Things - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
Stranger Things - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 9 episodes
 
Stranger Things - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 8 episodes
 
Stranger Things - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 9 episodes
 
Stranger Things - Season 5 Season 5
2025, 8 episodes
 
9 September 2021, 10:30
Классный сериал
