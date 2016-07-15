"Stranger Things" is a fantastic series from Netflix that revolves around the "upside down" of our world and the monsters that inhabit it. From the very first season, the series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and viewers, leading to its continuation. At the center of the story are a group of friends: Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will, whose lives are turned upside down when something kidnaps Will. While the townspeople believe that the boy is dead, his friends, mother, and Sheriff Hopper continue to search for him... Thus, the characters will discover the existence of secret organizations, the "upside down," and the monsters ready to invade the ordinary world.

Expand