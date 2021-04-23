Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone (2021 - 2023)

Shadow and Bone 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Shadow and Bone" is a new fantasy series based on the book series of the same name. The show was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in a fictional country called Ravka, which is divided by a dark material inhabited by sinister creatures capable of killing anyone. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that only powerful magicians can deal with these monsters, but their numbers are limited. The main heroine, a girl named Alina, ventures into the heart of darkness with the royal soldiers. She hopes to fight back against the creatures that have terrorized her people for so long. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan: the army perishes, and Alina discovers an unexpected power within herself.
Shadow and Bone  trailer второго сезона
Ben Barnes
Daisy Head
Simon Sears
Jessie Mei Li
Archie Renau
Freddy Carter
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Shadow and Bone - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Shadow and Bone - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
Stills
