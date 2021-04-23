"Shadow and Bone" is a new fantasy series based on the book series of the same name. The show was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story takes place in a fictional country called Ravka, which is divided by a dark material inhabited by sinister creatures capable of killing anyone. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that only powerful magicians can deal with these monsters, but their numbers are limited. The main heroine, a girl named Alina, ventures into the heart of darkness with the royal soldiers. She hopes to fight back against the creatures that have terrorized her people for so long. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan: the army perishes, and Alina discovers an unexpected power within herself.

