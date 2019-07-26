"The Boys" is an Amazon series with an unconventional take on superheroes. In this world, superheroes exist and are loved and idolized by the public, living glamorous lives reminiscent of Hollywood celebrities. However, if we look at the other side of their existence, we discover unpleasant details about their addictions, disregard for human lives, and thirst for popularity and power. Only a group of people led by Butcher (played by Karl Urban) knows that superheroes can be truly dangerous and they try to resist them.

