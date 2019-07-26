Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
The Boys poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
18 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Boys

The Boys (2019 - …)

The Boys 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 33 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Boys" is an Amazon series with an unconventional take on superheroes. In this world, superheroes exist and are loved and idolized by the public, living glamorous lives reminiscent of Hollywood celebrities. However, if we look at the other side of their existence, we discover unpleasant details about their addictions, disregard for human lives, and thirst for popularity and power. Only a group of people led by Butcher (played by Karl Urban) knows that superheroes can be truly dangerous and they try to resist them.
Пацаны - trailer четвертого сезона
The Boys  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Karen Fukuhara
Karen Fukuhara Kimiko / The Female
Karl Urban
Karl Urban Billy Butcher
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue Madelyn Stillwell
Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford Kevin / The Deep
Dominique McElligott
Dominique McElligott Queen Maeve
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso Marvin / Mother's Milk
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 15 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Boys - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
The Boys - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
The Boys - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
The Boys - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 8 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA, 1 episode
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Boys
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more