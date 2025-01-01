Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Skarsgård 7 photos
Alexander Skarsgård Alexander Skarsgard
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgard

Date of Birth
25 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer

Biography of Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Johan Hjalmar Skarsgard is the eldest son of the famous Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden on 25th August 1976. Stars like Gustaf Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Valter Skarsgård are his family members. 

Young Alexander was brought up in an area that was predominantly inhabited by people from working-class backgrounds. Alexander's parents wanted to raise their children close to nature and away from the limelight of the entertainment industry. 

He kickstarted his acting career at the tender age of eight, he worked in several movies and Swedish TV soap operas until he was sixteen. By this time, he had made up his mind that he would not pursue acting as a career. 

The glamour of life under a microscope wore off, and it's possible that the influence of My Skarsgard, his mother who is a physician, made him cease working as an actor and instead focus on his study.

At the age of 19, he enlisted in the military rather than finishing his education. This was his obligation under the law (military conscription). He made use of this time and weighed several possible options regarding his future.  

After completing his education at Leeds Metropolitan University, he relocated to New York City and started attending Marymount Manhattan College to pursue a degree in theater. After spending six months in New York, he returned to Sweden for a romantic calling; however, the relationship did not last long and ended. 

Alexander made the decision to remain in Sweden, despite the fact that he was suffering from a shattered heart. After gaining some additional life experience, he restarted his acting career. Although he had achieved fame in his home country, Sweden thanks to his participation in a number of stints that were set there, he was eager to widen his experience by performing in other countries. 

Following a trip to Los Angeles, he was offered a role in the film Zoolander, directed by Ben Stiller (2001). After that, Alexander moved back to Sweden, where he continued to hone his acting skills by participating in film and stage plays, such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Bloody Wedding." 

In addition, he collaborated with several writers and directors on the short film "Att doda ett barn (2003)," popularly known as "To Kill a Child," which was shortlisted for both the Tribeca and Cannes Film Festivals. "Generation Kill" came out to be his big breakthrough movie (2008). Alexander's seven months in Namibia's desert were worth it. 

His portrayal of "Iceman" Colbert stunned critics and audiences. After "Generation Kill" (2008), he was cast as Eric Northman, a 1,000-year-old Viking vampire on "True Blood" (2008). Alan Ball, of "Six Feet Under," was the creator of the show (2001). 

"True Blood" (2008) adapted Charlaine Harris' "Sookie Stackhouse" novels and rode to success on outstanding scripts, great performances, and the public's love for vampires. Alexander's cinematic projects include the remake of "Straw Dogs" (2011), "Melancholia" (2011), written and directed by Lars von Trier, "Battleship" (2012), "The East" (2013), "The Legend of Tarzan" (2016), "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021). The role of an abusive husband in the series "Big Little Lies" (2017–2019) earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.

Popular Films

Disconnect 8.1
Disconnect (2012)
True Blood 7.8
True Blood (2008)
The Northman 7.4
The Northman (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 36 Films 30 TV Shows 6 Actor 36 Director 1
Murderbot
Murderbot
Action, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Pillion 7.2
Pillion Pillion
Romantic, Drama 2025, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Drama, Action 2024, USA
Lee 7.4
Lee Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Infinity Pool 7
Infinity Pool Infinity Pool
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / France / Hungary / USA
Watch trailer
Eric LaRue 6.1
Eric LaRue Eric LaRue
Drama 2023, USA
The Northman 7.4
The Northman The Northman
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Godzilla vs. Kong Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Passing 7
Passing Passing
Drama 2021, Great Britain
The Stand
The Stand
Drama, Horror 2020, USA
Long Shot 6.7
Long Shot Long Shot
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Aftermath 7.3
The Aftermath The Aftermath
Drama, Romantic, War 2019, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Kill Team 5.9
The Kill Team The Kill Team
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, Spain / USA
The Little Drummer Girl
The Little Drummer Girl
Drama, Thriller 2018, Great Britain/USA
Mute 5.5
Mute Mute
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2018, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
The Hummingbird Project 6.2
The Hummingbird Project The Hummingbird Project
Drama 2018, Canada
Watch trailer
Hold the Dark 5.6
Hold the Dark Hold the Dark
Action, Drama, Horror 2018, USA
Big Little Lies 7.2
Big Little Lies
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2017, USA
The Legend of Tarzan 7
The Legend of Tarzan The Legend of Tarzan
Action, Adventure 2016, USA
Watch trailer
War on Everyone 6.3
War on Everyone War on Everyone
Comedy 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Diary of a Teenage Girl 6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Romantic, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Hidden 6.7
Hidden Hidden
Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
The Giver 7.1
The Giver The Giver
Sci-Fi, Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Battleship 6.6
Battleship Battleship
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Alexander Skarsgård’s private life
Stills from the series 'Murderbot'
100% Fresh on RT, Critics in Tears and Laughter: 'Murderbot' from Apple Already Touted as 2025's Top Sci-Fi Series
Kantemir Balagov
Cannes-Winner Kantemir Balagov Assembles Stellar Cast for English-Language Debut 'Butterfly Jam'

Photos

Александр Скарсгард Александр Скарсгард Александр Скарсгард Александр Скарсгард Александр Скарсгард Александр Скарсгард и Кейт Босуорт
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more