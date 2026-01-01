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Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani Kumail Nanjiani
Kinoafisha Persons Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

Date of Birth
21 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
Community 8.4
Community (2009)
The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)

Filmography

Thread: An Insidious Tale
Thread: An Insidious Tale Thread: An Insidious Tale
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
6.7
The Breadwinner The Breadwinner
Comedy 2026, USA
The Wrong Girls
The Wrong Girls The Wrong Girls
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Deli Boys 7.1
Deli Boys
Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
Ella McCay 4.7
Ella McCay Ella McCay
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Driver's Ed 5.9
Driver's Ed Driver's Ed
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Destroy All Neighbors 5.2
Destroy All Neighbors Destroy All Neighbors
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective 2023, USA
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News about Kumail Nanjiani’s private life
Still from series 'Dear Hongrang', 'Poker Face'
Not Just Netflix: The Darkest and Most Twisted Crime Series of May 2025
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