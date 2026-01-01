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Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Date of Birth
21 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.4
Community
(2009)
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
Filmography
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
6.7
The Breadwinner
The Breadwinner
Comedy
2026, USA
The Wrong Girls
The Wrong Girls
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Deli Boys
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
4.7
Ella McCay
Ella McCay
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Driver's Ed
Driver's Ed
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.2
Destroy All Neighbors
Destroy All Neighbors
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
Show more
News about Kumail Nanjiani’s private life
Not Just Netflix: The Darkest and Most Twisted Crime Series of May 2025
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