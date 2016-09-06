"Atlanta" is an American comedy series that has won numerous awards. It has been airing on the FX channel since 2015. The story revolves around a group of African Americans living in the city of Atlanta. Each of them tries to make a name for themselves and earn a living in their own way. The main character, named Earn, becomes the music manager for his cousin who is a rapper. The comedic situations they find themselves in are usually related to their attempts to "fit in" the world of show business. The series was created by actor Donald Glover, who also plays one of the main roles.

