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Poster of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
8.3

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

, 2023
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Trailer
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie  Trailer

Synopsis

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Cast

Andrew Barber
Andrew Barber
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Narrator
Susan Bressman
Self - Doctor
Davis Guggenheim
Self - Interviewer
Tracy Pollan
Tracy Pollan
Self
Sam Fox
Self - Michael's Son
Aquinnah Fox
Self - Michael's Daughter
Schuyler Fox
Self - Michael's Daughter
Esmé Fox
Self - Michael's Daughter
Ryan Orser
Self - Physical Therapist
Siobhan Murphy
Self - Speech Therapist
Director Davis Guggenheim
Writer Michael J. Fox
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 May 2023
World premiere 14 March 2023
Production Concordia Studio
Also known as
Still, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, A Michael J. Fox Movie, La vida de Michael J. Fox, Nieustannie: Historia Michaela J. Foksa, Still: Ainda Sou Michael J. Fox, Still: Una película sobre Michael J. Fox, STILL:マイケル・J・フォックス ストーリー, Незмінний: Історія Майкла Джей Фокса, Неизменный: Майкл Дж. Фокс, 我還是我：米高福克斯, 我还是我：迈克尔·J·福克斯

Film rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
8.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Trailer
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie Trailer
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