Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Nevers poster
The Nevers poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Nevers

The Nevers (2021 - …)

The Nevers 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Nevers" is a new American TV series in the science fiction genre. It was produced by HBO. The story takes place in the Victorian era, but all the events that viewers see on the screen are completely fictional. The main heroines are a group of ordinary women who, by fate, discover supernatural abilities within themselves. As the story unfolds, they encounter dangerous enemies who also possess unusual powers. In addition, the main heroines must fulfill a crucial mission that will determine the fate of the entire universe.
Невероятные - trailer in russian первого сезона
The Nevers  trailer in russian первого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ben Chaplin
Ben Chaplin Detective Frank Mundi
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams Lavinia Bidlow
Nick Frost
Nick Frost Declan Orrun
Pip Torrens
Pip Torrens Lord Massen
Tom Riley
Tom Riley Augustus "Augie" Bidlow
Elizabeth Berrington
Elizabeth Berrington Lucy Best
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Set in the 19th Century TV Series Set in the 19th Century

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Nevers - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Nevers
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more