"The Nevers" is a new American TV series in the science fiction genre. It was produced by HBO. The story takes place in the Victorian era, but all the events that viewers see on the screen are completely fictional. The main heroines are a group of ordinary women who, by fate, discover supernatural abilities within themselves. As the story unfolds, they encounter dangerous enemies who also possess unusual powers. In addition, the main heroines must fulfill a crucial mission that will determine the fate of the entire universe.

Expand