"American Horror Stories" is a horror series that is a spin-off of the famous anthology created by screenwriter Ryan Murphy. It is expected that each episode of the show will present a separate, self-contained story - if the characters are connected to each other, it will only be indirectly. Among the main antagonists of "American Horror Stories" are the familiar Rubber Man, Evil Santa, Bloody Mary, and Tipper Gore. Additionally, one episode is expected to feature the return of beloved characters from the first season of Murphy's original show.

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