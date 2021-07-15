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Kinoafisha TV Shows American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories (2021 - …)

American Horror Stories 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Streaming service Hulu

TV series description

"American Horror Stories" is a horror series that is a spin-off of the famous anthology created by screenwriter Ryan Murphy. It is expected that each episode of the show will present a separate, self-contained story - if the characters are connected to each other, it will only be indirectly. Among the main antagonists of "American Horror Stories" are the familiar Rubber Man, Evil Santa, Bloody Mary, and Tipper Gore. Additionally, one episode is expected to feature the return of beloved characters from the first season of Murphy's original show.
American Horror Stories - Teaser season 4
American Horror Stories  Teaser season 4
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Cast
Cast
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
Lisa Rinna
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Horror genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
American Horror Stories - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
American Horror Stories - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
American Horror Stories - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 9 episodes
 
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