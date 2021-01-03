Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.4
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Call Me Kat

Call Me Kat (2021 - 2023)

Call Me Kat 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain/USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 26 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Call Me Kat" is a comedy TV show that revolves around a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who challenges societal stereotypes. She refuses to get married just to please her parents or to conform to societal norms. Eventually, the main character takes the money her parents had saved for her wedding and opens her own cat café. The story takes an interesting turn when Kat reunites with an old acquaintance who happens to work right across the street from her new establishment. Many years ago, she was in love with him...
Swoosie Kurtz
Kyla Pratt
Cheyenne Jackson
Lamorne Morris
Mayim Bialik
Leslie Jordan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.4 IMDb
Seasons
Call Me Kat - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
Call Me Kat - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 18 episodes
 
Call Me Kat - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 22 episodes
 
Stills
