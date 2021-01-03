"Call Me Kat" is a comedy TV show that revolves around a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who challenges societal stereotypes. She refuses to get married just to please her parents or to conform to societal norms. Eventually, the main character takes the money her parents had saved for her wedding and opens her own cat café. The story takes an interesting turn when Kat reunites with an old acquaintance who happens to work right across the street from her new establishment. Many years ago, she was in love with him...

