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6.6
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Love, Lizzo
6.6
Love, Lizzo
, 2022
Love, Lizzo
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
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Awards
6.6
Synopsis
Follow pop star Lizzo and explore her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.
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Cast
Billie Eilish
Self
Cardi B
Self
Lizzo
Self
Ebone Johnson
Self
Vanessa Sharie Jefferson
Self
Director
Doug Pray
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
24 November 2022
World premiere
24 November 2022
Production
Atlantic Films, Boardwalk Pictures, Diamond Docs
Also known as
Love, Lizzo, Com Amor, Lizzo, С любовью, Лиззо
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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