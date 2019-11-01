"For All Mankind" is an American science fiction series created by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The plot revolves around an alternate history in which the space race between the USSR and the USA ended quite differently. The series begins with the Russians being the first to land on the Moon, rather than the Americans. Leonov successfully plants his country's flag on the lunar surface. NASA suffers a significant budget loss, but American astronauts persistently continue to challenge their Russian counterparts.

Expand