4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows For All Mankind

For All Mankind (2019 - …)

For All Mankind 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 40 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"For All Mankind" is an American science fiction series created by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The plot revolves around an alternate history in which the space race between the USSR and the USA ended quite differently. The series begins with the Russians being the first to land on the Moon, rather than the Americans. Leonov successfully plants his country's flag on the lunar surface. NASA suffers a significant budget loss, but American astronauts persistently continue to challenge their Russian counterparts.
Creator
Matt Wolpert
Ben Nedivi
Ronald D. Moore
Shantel VanSanten Karen Baldwin
Michael Dorman
Michael Dorman Gordo Stevens
Wrenn Schmidt
Wrenn Schmidt Margo Madison
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1 IMDb
Seasons
For All Mankind - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
For All Mankind - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
For All Mankind - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
For All Mankind - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 10 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
