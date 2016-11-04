"The Crown" is a biographical historical series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarchy and government on Downing Street, like loving parents of the United Kingdom, closely monitor every step of the country. But in any family, there will always be conflicts, different scandals, machinations, and secrets. The monarchy of Great Britain, under the leadership of Elizabeth II, shapes the European image of the second half of the last century. The series' screenwriter, Peter Morgan, known for the film "The Queen," once again reminds us that the royal family are also human beings.

