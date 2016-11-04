Menu
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Crown

The Crown (2016 - 2023)

The Crown 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 60 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Crown" is a biographical historical series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarchy and government on Downing Street, like loving parents of the United Kingdom, closely monitor every step of the country. But in any family, there will always be conflicts, different scandals, machinations, and secrets. The monarchy of Great Britain, under the leadership of Elizabeth II, shapes the European image of the second half of the last century. The series' screenwriter, Peter Morgan, known for the film "The Queen," once again reminds us that the royal family are also human beings.
Peter Morgan
Andrew Buchan
Andrew Buchan Andrew Parker Bowles
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode Tony Armstrong-Jones
John Lithgow
John Lithgow Sir Winston Churchill
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall President John F. Kennedy
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series
Historical TV Series About Women Historical TV Series About Women
TV Series About Political Intrigue TV Series About Political Intrigue
TV Series Based on True Stories TV Series Based on True Stories

Series rating

8.7
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
The Crown - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
The Crown - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 10 episodes
 
The Crown - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Crown - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Crown - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 10 episodes
 
The Crown - Season 6 Season 6
2023, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
