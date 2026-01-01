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Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Kinoafisha Persons Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Date of Birth
19 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

John Adams 8.5
John Adams (2008)
The Bear 8.4
The Bear (2022)
Andor 8.3
Andor (2022)

Filmography

Avengers: Secret Wars
Avengers: Secret Wars Avengers: Secret Wars
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2027, USA
Avengers: Doomsday 7.5
Avengers: Doomsday Avengers: Doomsday
Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Man I Love 5.2
The Man I Love The Man I Love
Drama, Fantasy, Musical 2026, USA / France
The Fantastic Four: First Steps 7.2
The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Hold Your Breath 6
Hold Your Breath Hold Your Breath
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
No Hard Feelings 6.7
No Hard Feelings No Hard Feelings
Comedy 2023, USA
Andor 8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2022, USA
The Dropout 7.3
The Dropout
Drama, 2022, USA
Show more
News about Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s private life
'Fantastic Four', Doctor Doom
Victor von Who? 'Fantastic Four' Director Dodges Doom Buzz
The Fantastic Four: First steps still
'Fantastic Four': First Steps Becomes Longest Marvel Movie in Over Two Years
David Tennant
'I Slightly Had My Eye on Reed Richards' — David Tennant Reflects on Marvel’s Casting Decision
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