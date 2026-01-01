Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Date of Birth
19 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
John Adams
(2008)
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
8.3
Andor
(2022)
Filmography
Avengers: Secret Wars
Avengers: Secret Wars
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2027, USA
7.5
Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday
Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
The Man I Love
The Man I Love
Drama, Fantasy, Musical
2026, USA / France
7.2
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6
Hold Your Breath
Hold Your Breath
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings
Comedy
2023, USA
8.3
Andor
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action
2022, USA
7.3
The Dropout
Drama,
2022, USA
Show more
News about Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s private life
Victor von Who? 'Fantastic Four' Director Dodges Doom Buzz
'Fantastic Four': First Steps Becomes Longest Marvel Movie in Over Two Years
'I Slightly Had My Eye on Reed Richards' — David Tennant Reflects on Marvel’s Casting Decision
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree