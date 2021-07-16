"Schmigadoon!" is an AppleTV+ streaming project in the musical genre from the screenwriters of the animated film "Despicable Me". The main characters, played by Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, are Melissa and Josh, whose relationship is going through a rough patch. In an attempt to fix things, the couple goes on a camping trip but gets lost in the woods and ends up in Schmigadoon - a town that resembles a 1940s musical set. Soon, Josh and Melissa learn that the only way to escape is by finding their "true love".

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