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Kinoafisha TV Shows Schmigadoon!

Schmigadoon! (2021 - …)

Schmigadoon! 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Schmigadoon!" is an AppleTV+ streaming project in the musical genre from the screenwriters of the animated film "Despicable Me". The main characters, played by Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, are Melissa and Josh, whose relationship is going through a rough patch. In an attempt to fix things, the couple goes on a camping trip but gets lost in the woods and ends up in Schmigadoon - a town that resembles a 1940s musical set. Soon, Josh and Melissa learn that the only way to escape is by finding their "true love".
Schmigadoon! - Trailer season 2
Schmigadoon!  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key
Cecily Strong
Cecily Strong
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess
Fred Armisen
Fred Armisen
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Music genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Schmigadoon! - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
Schmigadoon! - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 6 episodes
 
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soundtrack Schmigadoon!
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