Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Blindspotting

Blindspotting (2021 - …)

Blindspotting 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 35 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 9 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Blindspotting" is an American drama series that serves as a sequel to the film of the same name directed by Carlos López Estrada. The show revolves around a girl named Ashley, the love interest of Miles, the main character of Estrada's film. Six months after the final events, Ashley and her son Sean are forced to move into Miles' mother's house while Miles remains in prison. The main protagonist gradually sinks into deep existential depression, unsure of what to do with her life. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Miles' mother's house has its own unique rules that are not easy to adapt to.
Blindspotting - Dubbed trailer
Blindspotting  Dubbed trailer
Cast
Cast
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Jaylen Barron
Jaylen Barron
Candace Nicholas-Lippman
Rafael Casal
Rafael Casal
Benjamin Earl Turner
Benjamin Earl Turner
Atticus Woodward
Atticus Woodward
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  959 In the Comedy genre  451 In series of USA  785 In series of 2021  74
Seasons
Blindspotting - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Blindspotting - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
ඏᏣɮūнҝ@★Ώёηηɑඏ 17 June 2021, 10:57
Кто-нибудь уже смотрел? Как вам?
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Blindspotting
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more