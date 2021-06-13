"Blindspotting" is an American drama series that serves as a sequel to the film of the same name directed by Carlos López Estrada. The show revolves around a girl named Ashley, the love interest of Miles, the main character of Estrada's film. Six months after the final events, Ashley and her son Sean are forced to move into Miles' mother's house while Miles remains in prison. The main protagonist gradually sinks into deep existential depression, unsure of what to do with her life. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Miles' mother's house has its own unique rules that are not easy to adapt to.

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