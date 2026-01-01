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Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel

Date of Birth
2 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Arthur the King 8.0
Arthur the King (2024)
Furious 7 7.5
Furious 7 (2015)

Filmography

Fast X: Part 2
Fast X: Part 2 Fast X: Part 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Megadoc 6.9
Megadoc MegaDoc
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Arthur the King 8
Arthur the King Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Megalopolis 5.2
Megalopolis Megalopolis
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Die Hart: Die Harter Die Hart: Die Harter
Action 2024, USA
The Killer 5.8
The Killer The Killer
Action 2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
Fast X 6.8
Fast X Fast X
Action, Crime 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Die Hart the Movie 4.8
Die Hart the Movie Die Hart the Movie
Action 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Nathalie Emmanuel’s private life
Iwan Rheon, Michelle Fairley
Six Actors from 'Misfits' Appeared in 'Game of Thrones' — Three Are Obvious, but the Others Will Surprise You
globallookpress.com — promotion art at 'Megalopolis' (2024)
’Megalopolis’ (2024) – Could This Sci-Fi Epic Really Predict the Future? The Shocking World of High-Tech Power Plays Unveiled!
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