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Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Date of Birth
2 March 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.0
Arthur the King
(2024)
7.5
Furious 7
(2015)
Filmography
Fast X: Part 2
Fast X: Part 2
Action, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.9
Megadoc
MegaDoc
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8
Arthur the King
Arthur the King
Family, Adventure
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Megalopolis
Megalopolis
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Die Hart: Die Harter
Die Hart: Die Harter
Action
2024, USA
5.8
The Killer
The Killer
Action
2024, France / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Fast X
Fast X
Action, Crime
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Die Hart the Movie
Die Hart the Movie
Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Nathalie Emmanuel’s private life
Six Actors from 'Misfits' Appeared in 'Game of Thrones' — Three Are Obvious, but the Others Will Surprise You
’Megalopolis’ (2024) – Could This Sci-Fi Epic Really Predict the Future? The Shocking World of High-Tech Power Plays Unveiled!
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