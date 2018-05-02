The sequel to the original film "The Karate Kid". This time, the story revolves around Johnny, a former bully whose best years are far behind him. After graduating from school, he spiraled downwards, becoming just another loser on the brink of ruin. His last hope to turn his life around is karate and the revival of the Cobra Kai school. However, this is only the beginning of his difficulties, as the most challenging part will be confronting the fears of his past. One of those fears is Daniel LaRusso, who has achieved success and wants to prevent the old dojo from being resurrected.

