6.9 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai (2018 - 2025)

Cobra Kai 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 32 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The sequel to the original film "The Karate Kid". This time, the story revolves around Johnny, a former bully whose best years are far behind him. After graduating from school, he spiraled downwards, becoming just another loser on the brink of ruin. His last hope to turn his life around is karate and the revival of the Cobra Kai school. However, this is only the beginning of his difficulties, as the most challenging part will be confronting the fears of his past. One of those fears is Daniel LaRusso, who has achieved success and wants to prevent the old dojo from being resurrected.
Mary Mouser Samantha LaRusso
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio Daniel LaRusso
Martin Kove John Kreese
Courtney Henggeler Amanda LaRusso
Jacob Bertrand Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz
Tanner Buchanan
Tanner Buchanan Robby Keene
6.9
12 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Cobra Kai - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Cobra Kai - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Cobra Kai - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Cobra Kai - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
Cobra Kai - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 10 episodes
 
Cobra Kai - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 15 episodes
 
